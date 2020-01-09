Selena Gomez To Quit Instagram, Says It Is Unhealthy For Her

Selena Gomez is the fifth most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with over 165 million followers on the social media platform. Despite her gigantic fan following online, Selena seldom posts on her page as she finds it unhealthy for her mental health. However, the singer is now back online to promote her upcoming album, Rare, which is set to release on January 10, 2020. But Selena does not plan to stay on social media for too long, as she recently revealed that she will be quitting Instagram after the release of her new album.

Speaking to a global news organisation, Selena Gomez said that she got back on Instagram because she was releasing her music. However, she just told her best friend Courtney Lopez yesterday that she was going to have to take it off her phone again soon. She revealed that her friends know that she has an addictive personality and that Instagram could be unhealthy for her.

Previously, Selena Gomez had announced that she was quitting Instagram back in September of 2018. In Selena's post where she told her fans that she would be leaving the platform, she wrote that she was taking a break from social media break again. She added that as much as she was grateful for the voice that social media give each person, she was equally grateful to be able to step back and live her life in the present moment. After this post, Selena Gomez only returned to Instagram in January of 2019.

Back in 2017, in an interview with Vogue Magazine, Selena Gomez had said that as soon as she became the most followed person on Instagram, she was overwhelmed. She then gave an explanation as to why she kept quitting Instagram. Selena revealed that she was completely consumed by social media.

It was what she woke up to and went to sleep to. She added that she was an addict, and felt like she was seeing stuff that she did not want to see and it was like she was putting things in her head that she did not want to care about. She ended up feeling horrible every time she looked at Instagram. Which is why she decided to take a break from the platform.

