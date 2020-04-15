Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant After Much Media Speculation

Popular American singer and songwriter, Selena Gomez, has always proved her amazing singing talent by making waves with her performances. Recently, Selena Gomez decided to take control of her story following the close media analysis that made her a tabloid fodder. The 27-year-old pop-star, the most famous person on Instagram with 173 million fans and also the fifth highest followed star, debunked many things that were being said about her in the media-

Selena Gomez breaks the silence, and speaks up on her kidney transplant-

This reason made her decide on opening up about her mental and physical health. The singer-actor, Selena Gomez, told in an interview with a leading daily that her intention was never to become tabloid fodder, but when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control, she was like, 'Wait, none of this is true'.Selena Gomez said that the way the media has sometimes tried to explain and clarify things has made it sound really bad.

She also expressed her feeling while saying that, in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that she needed to go away or that she fell in love, Gomez said referring to her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Gomez revealed that she started opening up because people were taking away her narrative, and it was disturbing for her. She stressed that she is so young, and also going to keep changing, no one has the right to tell her how her life's going. Selena Gomez, who suffered a kidney transplant because of lupus, said that she uses her social media to spread awareness and mindfulness about different causes.

She then also added in the interview about going through a lot of medical issues, and she knew that she could reach people who are going through similarly scary things like an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment. However, she was willingly doing so and thus used social media as a platform to help people. Selena then said that she doesn't mean that she is really OK with it but she going to say that she is, because it's worth it. Because she knows that she is making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that's worth it for her and her life.

