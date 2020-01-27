Demi Lovato Fails To Stop Her Tears During A Powerful Performance At Grammys 2020

Demi Lovato fans were desperately waiting for her to make a comeback. All their wishes came true at the Grammys 2020. Demi Lovato hit the stage after a long time with exceptional performance.

About a year and a half ago, Demi Lovato walked away from the limelight and music industry after her overdose incident in the year 2018. However, Demi Lovato’s Grammys performance was amazing and proved that she is officially back again in the music industry. The powerful performance delivered by the singer proves that she is stronger and better than ever.

Demi Lovato introduced a new track titled Anyone at the Grammys 2020. The singer revealed that she wrote the songs days before her almost-fatal overdose incident.

Demi Lovato opted for a gorgeous white gown to deliver her performance. While she was singing the song, Demi almost broke down on the stage as she couldn’t hold back emotions.

The singer was accompanied by a pianist. After she sang the first few lines of the song, the singer got overwhelmed and couldn’t continue singing. However, she started over the song all over again.

Nobody believed that the singer stayed away from the stage for more than a year because of her command over the song. Fans hailed the singer for delivering such an impactful performance and appreciated her by giving her a standing ovation.

Watch Demi Lovato's performance here:

Demi Lovato's Emotional Instagram post about her performance at the Grammys 2020:

