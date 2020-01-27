The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Bikini Looks; See Pics

Hollywood News

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have consistently wowed fans by their fashion statements. Here are a few of their bikini looks that made fans go crazy. See pics

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have time and again given fans major friendship goals. The duo became friends when they were reportedly dating the Jonas brothers. Selena and Taylor have consistently wowed fans by their fashion statements. While Taylor Swift is famous for donning multi-coloured quirky outfits. On the other hand, Selena Gomez is known for her subtle yet elegant outfits. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have inspired many by their fashion statements. Here are a few of their bikini looks that made fans go crazy.

Selena Gomez's bikini looks:

Blue Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez Tops Billboard 200 With 'Rare', Calls It 'unforgettable Moment'

Multi-coloured bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

Polka Dot Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez, BTS, And Hasley's Songs That Released In January 2020

Stripped Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez's Shoe Collection Will Give A Creative Twist To Your Closet

Dark Blue Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston To Selena Gomez, Here Are The Best Dressed Celebs In Hollywood This Week

White one-piece bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

Taylor Swift's Bikini looks

One-piece Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Is Not Scared To Talk About Politics In Her 'Miss Americana' Trailer

Black Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift Reputation📋📺 (@taylorsweeft.reputation) on

ALSO READ| Grammy 2020: Tentative Seating Arrangement Released; BTS Sit Next To Taylor Swift

Stripped Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor swift (@hot_taylor_swift_) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Recalls Suffering From An Eating Disorder During Her '1989 Album' Era

Red Bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift Edits (@artedswiftie) on

ALSO READ| Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA