Post Her Latest Album Release, Selena Gomez's Net Worth Makes Her 'rare' Ultra-rich Artist

Selena Gomez is a 27-year-old global sensation. Despite being in her late twenties, her career spans nearly two decades. The singer and actor started her career with Barney & Friends in 2002 and since then she hasn't looked back.

After starting her career in acting, she shifted her focus to music. She was consistently making chart-topping music, first with her band Selena Gomez & The Scene and then going solo. Over the years, it is not only the music industry that has been profitable to her; she has produced, acted, and also collaborated with many fashion brands and big names to reach where she is today.

Selena Gomez’s net worth

According to various media reports, Selena Gomez’s net worth is approximately $75 Million. Selena Gomez hasn’t made her name in the Forbes highest-paid women in music list but she has consistently been a runner up. According to some reports she has earned double-digit millions each year for quite some time now. Selena Gomez was named in Forbes 30 Under 30 musicians in 2016 when she was just 23 years old. Reportedly, till then she had sold over 22 million singles.

Her solid earnings started from the Disney Channel television series, Wizards of Waverly Place where she reportedly earned just over $3 Million in 5 years between 2007 to 2012. In 2008, she started her own production company named July Moon Productions and also signed her first recording contract with Hollywood Records in the same year.

Since then she has signed many records and released various albums in her career. She has also served as an executive producer on the Netflix adaptation of the novel Thirteen Reasons Why and also the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented.

In 2015, Selena Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus. She also donated a portion from her Revival Tour to the Alliance to a lupus research organization. Selena Gomez also underwent a kidney transplant during that time. After a gap of five years, she returned to the music industry with her third studio album Rare on January 15, 2020.

