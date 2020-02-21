Selena Gomez Surprises Fans By Dropping Her Unreleased Track 'Feel Me' From 'Revival' Era

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram and announced that she has released a new song form her Revival era titled Feel Me. This song became a fan favourite when Selena Gomez performed it during her Revival tour. Find out more details about Selena Gomez’s brand new track titled Feel Me here.

Selena Gomez releases a new track titled 'Feel Me'

Selena Gomez recently released her third studio album titled Rare. The Rare album soon topped several charts thus making a powerful impact on the start of the new year and decade. The Rare album’s success also helped Selena Gomez become the Top Female Artist of the New Decade.

Now, a new gift has come to Selenators from the Rare singer. Selena Gomez took to Instagram and surprised her fans when she announced she dropped a new track titled Feel Me. Along with the audio track, Selena Gomez also released a lyrical video of Feel Me.

In her Instagram post, Selena Gomez said that she dropped this track because of the tremendous response it received during the Revival era. Selena Gomez first performed the song Feel Me during one of her concerts in the Revival tour. Check out Selena Gomez’s entire post here.

Feel Me comes right after Selena Gomez talked about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in a radio interview. During the interview, Selena Gomez revealed that she suffered from emotional abuse during her on-again-off-again relationship with the What Do You Mean singer.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reportedly dated from 2010 to 2018. Soon after their breakup, the two started dating other people. Now, Justin Bieber is married to model Hailey Baldwin while Selena Gomez is enjoying her single life.

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

