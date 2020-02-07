5 Things To Learn From Selena Gomez's 'Dazed' Interview

Selena Gomez has been in the news recently release with her highly anticipated studio album, Rare. The 27-year-old singer also spoke about some important issues by answering some questions from fellow artists, activists, musicians and fans. Here are things to learn from her interview with a leading publication:

Selena Gomez was nervous that no one would like her songs

The singer was questioned by a fan. Answering a question about the scariest part of releasing her highly anticipated album Rare four years after the release of her last album, Selena Gomez revealed she was scared. She thought that no one would like her new album.

The singer's favourite karaoke songs, dream roles and filmmakers

Gomez was asked to share her favourite pop culture influencers. She named Martin Scorsese as the filmmaker she desires to work with, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho as the horror movie she would like to feature in and Cardi B as her favourite karaoke artist. Gomez shared how funny and brilliant Cardi B is.

Instagram causes mental and emotional strain on her

Although Selena is a global star, the singer shared her deep feelings regarding being present on social media platforms. Gomez took a four-month break from social media in the year 2018 and returned back last year in the month of January. Selena was asked if given a chance, would she get rid of Instagram entirely. She affirmatively agreed to that and added that social media is one of the major factors for naming her album Rare, the reason being the pressure to appear just the same as everyone.

Rare helped her recover

Selena in reference to her diagnosis with lupus and kidney transplant, which was donated by her best friend, Francia Raísa, said she was going through a lot of turmoils, anxiety, depression and other issues. With the release of her Lose You to Love Me, she said she was able to hopefully heal people. She expressed how grateful life has been to her, despite several things not going her way.

Selena wants to dedicate more of her time to philanthropy

When asked about her future plans, she revealed that she is hoping to do more of philanthropy. Selena was also asked about her favourite memories of her work with the organisation. She said she loved the time when she took pictures with the kids.

