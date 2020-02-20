Selena Gomez's Instagram Proves She Can Rock Any Outfit, See Pics

Selena Gomez has been the talk of the town since she released her new album, Rare and the fans are really loving the artist's work. The listeners are also appreciating the pop singer for the lyrics she has penned and they have been sharing their thoughts on her work. She has impressed her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Here are some classic Selena Gomez looks from her Instagram account:

Selena Gomez's photos from her Instagram

In this Selena Gomez picture, the pop singer is rocking an extremely classic look for her famous interview with Jennifer Anniston. Selena opted for a full black dress with a sweetheart neckline. The Rare singer accompanied her sizzling outfit with a pair of high heels.

Selena Gomez has constantly been showing her fans how easily she owns a casual look through her Instagram posts. She shared a picture of her wearing a white sundress while she is having some quality time on a yacht. She accompanied her casual attire with a pair of red shades.

Selena Gomez has also been trying her hand at new things, like stepping into the film industry. She recently was in the headlines for playing a huge part in introducing her Netflix documentary called Living Undocumented. She was seen at the documentary’s launch event in a funky yet formal look by opting for a full leather skirt and blazer along with a black tank top.

