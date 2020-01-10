Selena Gomez Promises To Not Make 'overtly Sexual Videos' Anymore; Here's Why

After the release of her highly anticipated album Rare, Selena Gomez invited all her fans to the party. During the iHeartRadio Album Release Party, she made a promise about her upcoming albums.

On January 9, Gomez had an interview with JoJo Wright. When her Hands to Myself played during the show, Selena’s baby sister Gracie was in the audience. This incident led to her decision to not make any overtly sexual music videos ever.

According to a report, she said that they are “not really necessary”.



Tonight is my Album Release Party with @iHeartRadio! Watch at 10pm ET / 7pm PT only on @livexlive! #iHeartSelenaGomez https://t.co/vE0ucNBKUT pic.twitter.com/gDEVUaoRlk — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 9, 2020

Why will Selena Gomez not be doing "videos like that" anymore?

After Hands to Myself video was played, Selena said that she did not know they were going to play that video as her sister was in the audience. She promised her little sister that she would not do “videos like that” anymore. She added, they were not necessary.

Surprise! The video for ‘Rare’ premieres tomorrow at 9 am PT. ✨🌸 https://t.co/xOuA0gD5XQ pic.twitter.com/DvnSbjdGYV — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

About Hands to Myself video

In the music video, Selena Gomez can be seen in a black bra and high-waist underpants. She is fantasizing about having make-out sessions with a hunk. Another scene from the video features her appearing to be naked in a bathtub. But the singer won’t be creating such music videos now.

You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon. ❤ https://t.co/eCVHEDaA0P pic.twitter.com/e1LA3yUQ2W — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 21, 2019



In her recent interview, the singer revealed how eager is she for Rare to release. This is her first album since Revival which came out in 2015. Moreover, Rare is Selena’s first new music since “Back to You” which came in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. Rare has a total of 13 tracks including Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now.



