The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' Gets Lauded By Twitterati, Fans Call It Her 'best Music Video'

Music

Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare' has been finally dropped. Selena's fans are loving the music video of the title track and have praised it on Twitter. Check out

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

The highly anticipated album Rare, by an American singer Selena Gomez is out. The singer not only released the music album but also treated her fans by releasing the music video of the title track. Her fans can't stop gushing around her looks in the music video of Rare.

Rare is a delightful treat for fans as Gomez lounges around in multiple looks, hanging in pools, beds, and chairs. The visuals predominately capture Selena around trees, flowers and butterflies. The effects used in the video give the visuals of rainbow colours.

 READ | Selena Gomez Admits Her New Album Was Difficult To Make Post Breakup With Justin Bieber

The music video also bagged appreciations from fans. Many of her fans took to Twitter for praising Rare.

From the representations to effects, here are a few tweets in which fans expressed their love for the 27-year-old singer:

READ | Did Selena Gomez Take Subliminal Shots At Justin Bieber Through Her Album 'Rare'?

 

READ | Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mother Struggled With IVF After Amy Schumer's Emotional Post

READ | Selena Gomez's Hawaii Vacation Turns Scary As She Gets Stung By Man O' War Jellyfish

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: A still from Selena Gomez's YouTube Channel*)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID