Selena Gomez's 'Rare' Gets Lauded By Twitterati, Fans Call It Her 'best Music Video'

The highly anticipated album Rare, by an American singer Selena Gomez is out. The singer not only released the music album but also treated her fans by releasing the music video of the title track. Her fans can't stop gushing around her looks in the music video of Rare.

Rare is a delightful treat for fans as Gomez lounges around in multiple looks, hanging in pools, beds, and chairs. The visuals predominately capture Selena around trees, flowers and butterflies. The effects used in the video give the visuals of rainbow colours.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

The music video also bagged appreciations from fans. Many of her fans took to Twitter for praising Rare.

From the representations to effects, here are a few tweets in which fans expressed their love for the 27-year-old singer:

butterflies represent strength and rebirth. selena's literally taken all of her past eras and grown from them into this whole new person and new artist. this is the most her she's ever been. #RareMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/xuYtnu2JPt — brittany (@badliarisgay) January 10, 2020

THIS VIDEO IS SO GOOD

it's Selena's best music video visually in my opinion

she showed that she really is rare and confident... I'm so proud of her !! #RareOutNow #raremusicvideo

pic.twitter.com/lMr2mquRx6 — єmrαh 💍(fan account) (@skinnysel) January 10, 2020

HOW IS SELENA GOMEZ SO PRETTY... and why dont i look like her? no but seriously the mv is so aesthetic and beautiful and selena looks gorgeous as always, i love this mv sm!! <33 #RareMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/4iUHnKSmqF — ariana :) 💛 (@prfctsilhouette) January 10, 2020

wow the universe of the #raremusicvideo is so aesthetically pleasing🌈✨ her outfits, all the colors... this is SO FUN! she knows that she's special and it shows. RARE BUT MAKE IT GLITTER! pic.twitter.com/5Qj1ezhWeJ — AS (@archivesgowmez) January 10, 2020

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: A still from Selena Gomez's YouTube Channel*)

