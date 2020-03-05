Selena Gomez's Unique Contribution To The Film Industry

Selena Gomez is a widely popular American singer, actor, and television producer. With top chartbuster hits to her name for a decade, she has captivated fans with her exquisite personality and distinctive style of music. Besides her music career, she has also starred in various films. Therefore, we have compiled the films she contributed to in the past year.

Here are Selena Gomez’s contributions to the films in the past year

1. The Dead Don’t Die

The Dead Don’t Die is an ensemble comedy-drama film featuring Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane, RZA, Tilda Swinton, Danny Glover, Adam Driver, Rosie Perez, and Chloe Sevigny, besides Selena Gomez.

Directed by Jim Jarmusch, this zombie horror film revolves around the police who try to combat a small town as it gets invaded by zombies. Selena Gomez plays the role of Zoe in the movie. Released on June 14, 2019, The Dead Don’t Die garnered mixed to positive reviews from the critics.

2. A Rainy Day In New York

A Rainy Day In New York stars Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna, Jude Law and Live Schreiber in the lead roles. This romantic comedy film revolves around a college student who visits his hometown on a weekend to take his relationship to the next level. However, his girlfriend goes to the city to interview a popular filmmaker. Directed by Woody Allen, Gomez portrays Chan in the film. A Rainy Day In New York was a failure at the box office.

Also read: Selena Gomez's Best Collaborations That You Must Check Out

Also read: Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'

3. Dolittle

Dolittle is a fantasy adventure drama featuring Robert Downey Jr in a pivotal role. Selena Gomez voices Betsy, the giraffe. Helmed by Stephen Gaghan, this film is based on Thomas Shephard’s story. Dolittle garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

Bring home the movie all the animals are talking about! A fun epic adventure for the whole family, DOLITTLE is loaded with behind-the-scenes, cast interviews, and more!

Digital 3/24 & Blu-ray 4/ 7https://t.co/BJdNNn4piF pic.twitter.com/BjYwscDKxC — Dolittle (@DolittleMovie) February 13, 2020

4. Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is a 2012 computer-animated comedy film. Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, CeeLo Green, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon, Jon Lovitz, and Chris Parnell are seen voicing the lead characters of the film. It tells the story of Count Dracula, and how he is running a successful hotel in Transylvania.

Also read: Selena Gomez's Fashionable Looks That Will Immediately Make You 'Look At Her Now!'

5. Princess Protection Program

Princess Protection Program is a 2009 film that features Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. It won a Teen Choice Award back in 2009. Princess Protection Program was released on DVD in June 2009, four days after its premiere on Disney Channel.

Also read: Selena Gomez Reveals Name, Release Date Of New Album; Calls It Her "most Honest Music"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.