Interesting Facts About Selena Gomez That You Were Probably Unaware Of

Selena Gomez recently answered quite a few questions in an interview with a leading fashion magazine. She revealed a few details about herself, which have left the fans surprised. Have a look at a few untold facts about Selena Gomez here:

Selena Gomez facts that you were unaware of

1. Selena Gomez is currently into Heads Up

Heads Up is a game in which one player mimicks while the other one guesses what is being mimicked. When Selena Gomez was asked about her current obsession, she said that she is currently obsessed with Heads Up. She also said that it is what she does most of the time these days.

2. Texas is her favourite

In the interview, Selena Gomez also revealed that Texas is very dear to her. She said that the people there is what makes it special for her. Selena Gomez shared that her favourite part about being in the city is that she can have Nana’s food.

3. Selena Gomez loves her jewellery

Selena Gomez said in the interview that her most cherished possession is her jewellery. She was also asked in the interview what her favourite gift was. She said that she had once received a jewellery box that she really likes.

4. Selena Gomez loves fan covers made her followers

Selena Gomez was asked to watch a video during the interview. It was a cover made by a fan of the song Kill Them With Kindness. An overwhelmed Selena Gomez said that this is why she does what she does.

5. Selena Gomez’s pet peeve and scary moment

Selena Gomez also revealed that her pet peeve is basically people who are rude. She also said that she is scared of losing what she loves. She also added that people who act entitled make her angry.

6. Selena Gomez has a fashion icon

Selena Gomez revealed that Natalie Portman is the most fashionable woman according to her. Selena Gomez also spoke about her hatred for shoulder pads. She also said that her spirit animal remains to be Meryl Steep.

7. Selena Gomez’s unbeatable love for food

Selena Gomez revealed that she likes to eat everything. Her love for food was also put forth when she was asked about her least favourite thing and she said greens. Selena Gomez also said that chocolate cake is the one dessert that is difficult for her to resist.

8. Selena loves depressing things

Selena Gomez was asked to reveal one thing about herself that nobody knows. She said that her love for depressing things is not known to many people. She also said that she feels that she is most creative when she is sad.

9. Selena would have been a chef if not a pop star

Selena Gomez also expressed her love for cooking. She said that if she would not have been in the profession that she is in today, she would have been a chef. She also spoke about dance being her favourite thing that she would not quit dancing for anything in the world.

Read Selena Gomez' Iconic Episodes From The Disney Show 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Also read What's Selena Gomez And Charlie Puth's Current Equation? Read To Know Full Details

10. Selena loves That is What I like by Bruno Mars

Selena Gomez also answered a couple of questions related to music on the show. She said that she loves playing That is What I like by Bruno Mars in her car. She also said that if her life was a song, it would be called "I am still figuring it all out".

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Read Selena Gomez Or Ariana Grande: Who Has A Stronger Fan Base?

Also read Haryana's Vansh Nandal Gets Selected For World Junior Tennis Championship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.