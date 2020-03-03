When Selena Gomez Displayed Her Singing Talent On 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular and adored singers across the globe. She is known for her melodious voice and songs and their powerful lyrics. She appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Place and she is quite known for her singing skills in the series.

Wizards of Waverly Place is a web series that revolves around a Russo family who owns a restaurant. However, the father is a wizard and his kids are in the training session. The kid who masters the skills will be rewarded with the family wand. Selena portrayed the role of Alex Russo. The character Alex Russo is a fictional character and a protagonist. Here are the times when Selena portrayed her singing talents on the show. Here are the details. Read on to know more:

Times when Selena Gomez showed her singing talent on Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez (playing the role of Alex Russo) and Shakira come together in Season 3, Episode 12 of Wizards of Waverly Place. The two together sing Gypsy on the web series. Selena has given her best performance in the episode. Selena shows her incredible singing talent in the episode titled Dude Looks Like Shakira.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Or Ariana Grande: Who Has A Stronger Fan Base?

Selena Gomez sang the song Round and Round in the web series. The same song is also a part of her official music album. A lot of her fans went crazy watching Selena perform the song. Have a look at the song:

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez's Funniest Scenes From 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez's Most Streamed Tracks You Must Add To Your Playlist

Selena also showcased her incredible singing talent in the song Make It Happen. In the video, she can be seen singing along with playing the band and the drum with enthusiasm. The whole Russo family along with other audience can be seen enjoying her outstanding singing performance. And they finally appreciate her as seen in the video.

ALSO READ | Interesting Facts About Selena Gomez That You Were Probably Unaware Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.