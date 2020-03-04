Selena Gomez's Best Concert Performances Over The Years; WATCH

Selena Gomez is a leading American singer, songwriter, actor, and television producer. Selena Gomez has given some iconic concert performances in her career. Here are her best concert performances till date. Read ahead to know more-

Selena Gomez’s best concert performances

People's Choice Awards in 2010

Selena Gomez sang A Year Without Rain at the People’s Choice Awards 2010. Fans must definitely remember that Selena Gomez's first three albums were not a solo project. She, along with her band was known as Selena Gomez & The Scene. Most of her iconic hits in her initial years, such as Love You Like a Love Song, Naturally, and Hit the Lights were released by the whole band. Here is the 18-year-old, Selena Gomez and her whole band performing one of her first hits on stage.

Radio Disney Music Awards

Selena Gomez sang Come & Get It at the Radio Disney Music Awards 2013. Come & Get It was Selena Gomez's first hit as she started making music as a solo artist. Come & Get It released in 2013 along with another of her album, Stars Dance. The pop single peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 list at the time. The song has a unique paragraph that features elements of traditional pop mixed with Indian music.

American Music Awards 2014

Selena Gomez sang The Heart Wants What It Wants at the American Music Awards 2014. It was one of the most powerful performances of Selena Gomez. The set began with the audio playing of Selena Gomez talking about being shattered after an event, giving the audience a glimpse of how she felt during the time she was closely linked to Justin Bieber. The singer then came in with a bang and gave one of her greatest stage performances.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015

Selena Gomez sang Hands to Myself and Me & My Girls at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015. Selena Gomez's set was one of the most entertaining performances of the event. The singer strutted her stuff on the runway in 2015 to sing Hands to Myself and her girl-power anthem Me & My Girls.

