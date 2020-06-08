Selena Gomez & Other Celebs Who Have Given Their Instagram For 'Black Lives Matter'

A number of celebrities across the globe have been coming out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As a part of helping with the movement, singers like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, and Lizzo have given away their Instagram handles to various organizations supporting the cause. These handles have been taken over by black leaders who are spreading awareness through the huge fan following that these celebrities have.

Celebs give away their Instagram handles for a cause

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez let a number of people speak up about their initiatives and takes on why the protests have been happening worldwide. She had posted a video of leader Alicia Garza, who has been an active member of the team working on the initiative Black Lives Matter. She gave out her perspective through a video which received a great response from the audience. Have a look at the video from her Instagram here.

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga recently put up a post on her social media with a note about giving away her Instagram platform to the organizations that she has been donating to. These organizations have been working towards the betterment of black communities across America.

She posted a picture of a person with the peace tattoo while talking about her intention of providing a social media platform to the people who need to reach a huge audience. Lady Gaga also posted various stories regarding the same on her Instagram story. Have a look at the picture with the details here.

3. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes wrote about lending his Instagram handle to a few leaders working on the frontline to help the black community. He also asked his followers to receive them with solidarity and support. He introduced a few people in the caption. Shawn Mendes also posted a few videos on his Instagram story. Have a look at the announcement story on his Instagram profile here.

Read Selena Gomez Shares A Heartwarming Message For Immigrant Graduates

Also read Hailey Baldwin Says, "It's Not Easy" On Being Compared To Selena & Justin's Other Exes

4. Lizzo

Lizzo recently wrote through an Instagram post that he believes in letting people speak for a good cause through his social media. She posted a video of a woman talking about the entire issue and putting forth her perspective. Lizzo mentioned in the caption that she wants to help people get aware about why the protests have been happening. Have a look at the video from his Instagram here.

Read Selena Gomez Wants Her Followers To 'hear More From Black Voices' Through Her Instagram

Also read Rihanna's Demo Version Of Selena's 'Same Old Love' Leaks; Fans Says 'they Should Colab'

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.