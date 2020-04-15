Selena Gomez Shares BTS Video From Her Latest Song Titled 'Boyfriend'

Singer and actor Selena Gomez released her newest song Boyfriend from the album Rare recently. The actor has now shared a short BTS video to give her fans a glimpse into what goes into making the song video. Selena Gomez has been in the news recently for her exceptional work. Her album Rare became her third album to earn the No. 1 album slot on Billboard 200 chart. Check out behind the scene video shared by Selena Gomez on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Announces The Release Date Of 'Boyfriend' Along With A Warning

Selena Gomez Video

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Takes Legal Action Against A Video Gaming Company

In the BTS video, Selena Gomez is seen discussing the challenges and the BTS fun that took place during the shooting. She revealed how she was attached to the toad that she shot the video with. Selena Gomez also spoke about how she would get engrossed in conversations with the men who were her on-screen dates. Selena Gomez in the video states that the song is structured around her and how she gets a love potion from the ‘cool girls’.

While posting the BTS video on her Instagram account Selena Gomez stated that no man or frog was hurt during the shooting of the video. She wrote, ‘Boyfriend (Behind the Scenes) No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the ‘Boyfriend’ video. Go behind the scenes now.’ [sic] Selena Gomez’ song Boyfriend premiered a few days back and it already has about 18 million videos on YouTube. The song has a groovy beat and some catchy lyrics. Check out the song here.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Personal Life In An Interview; Read Details Here

Selena Gomez revealed that she is donating $1 from every order to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. She also stated that her song Boyfriend is a light-hearted song and that her top priority is to get through the pandemic. In the post, she mentioned, ''Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 from every order in my official store to the fund starting now.’'

ALSO READ: Singer Selena Gomez Reveals That A Boyfriend Is No Where In Her List Of Priorities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.