Selena Gomez takes legal action against a video gaming company

Hollywood pop star Selena Gomez is dragging a video company to court after they allegedly used the singer’s name, image and likeness for profit without her prior permission. As per reports, the documents derived by the court states it clearly that the singing sensation is suing the software and technology firms who created the app ‘Clothes Forever - Styling Game.’

Selena Gomes drags video game company to court

Selena Gomez reportedly said that she never allowed the gaming company creators to use her name, image or likeness in any way possible. Moreover, Selena believed that the game could tarnish her image since it is a "bug-riddled" app that charges money from the users. As per reports, in a statement, her lawyer Alex Weingarten told a media outlet that Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made her a household name. But, people like Foregame, Mutanbox and these other videogame developers have attempted to profit from the ‘Feel Me’ crooner’s signature look by stealing her likeness and inviting other players to style like Selena Gomez without her consent."

Weingarten reportedly added that the singer is a style icon and this way of stealing her name is an egregious violation of her rights which will heavily be paid by the violators. As per reports, in the documents filed by Selena, she asked to be granted damages for the intentional misappropriation of her image, a share of the profit made by the company and to cease their alleged illegal activity.

Similar cases involving other celebrities

This is not the first time where celebrities have gone after companies for using their image without their permission. In November 2019, Sandra Bullock and prominent television show host Ellen DeGeneres reportedly sued John Does for using pictures of the stars to endorse advertising campaigns like anti-ageing skin care products or other beauty items. Apart from this, the company also allegedly used fake quotes from renowned celebrities to promote their products and increase its sales.

