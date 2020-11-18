Is Jimmy Butler Dating Selena Gomez? Rumours Rise After Pair Spotted Having Dinner

While most of the NBA world is discussing possible trades and deals before the 2020 Draft, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is making news for apparently going on a date with Selena Gomez. While the source claiming to have seen the pair shared no photos, it was said to be a date, and the two stars were referred to as a "couple". Fans blew the news up on Twitter, discussing the possible new relationship while sharing their reactions.

Also read | Selena Gomez to play gay mountaineer Silvia Vasquez Lavado in Elgin James' next

Is Jimmy Butler dating Selena Gomez? Pair spotted together by fans

Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man

Sources: Dude just trust me — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 14, 2020

I saw it with my own eyes its me im the source https://t.co/ZIZXUYVrzO — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 15, 2020

ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

The news was shared by a Twitter user called 'Chris Piro', who tweeted saying that Butler and Gomez are a "weird couple man". When asked for a source, they asked people to trust them, saying they saw the two of them with their own eyes. A text screenshot was also shared, which provided more details about the possible date.

The messages added that they were seen together at the 'Lucien'. The source clarified that it cannot be said if it was a date or not, but the two were definitely together. The person texting expressed concern over the news, thinking about how Gomez's fans can get. While NBA fans reacted to the news as well, some of Gomez's fans were unhappy, going as far to call the NBA star 'ugly'.

Most fans refused to believe the situation completely owing to the lack of photos, which fails to confirm the source many claim was 'unreliable'. "Jimmy Butler went to the finals and bagged Selena Gomez in the same year. 2020 MVP," one fan wrote. Another fan spoke about the NBA rumours being shared, and how they are only concerned about finding out if Butler and Gomez are dating.

Also read | US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez urges fans to cast their votes, says "your voice matters"

Fans react to Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez apparently dating

Idk how Jimmy pulled Selena Gomez but that's a W for him pic.twitter.com/rg5EriYWdg — Jimmy's Burner (@JimmysBurner2) November 15, 2020

Jimmy Butler went to the finals and bagged Selena Gomez in the same year. 2020 MVP. — X (@xhunter24_) November 16, 2020

right Selena Gomez stans are calling jimmy butler ugly. where is the ugly? pic.twitter.com/PIgmwck5yT — bam adebayo’s future wife ✨ (@grandexbutler) November 15, 2020

All these NBA trades/rumors happening and I'm trying to find out if Jimmy Butler is dating Selena Gomez — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 17, 2020

i didn’t think 2020 could surprise me anymore, but i truly did not expect to open instagram and see a jimmy butler/selena gomez dating rumour — katie (@katiedotmp3) November 15, 2020

Also read | Jimmy Butler's 2K21 mid-range shot rating given 20 points lower than Kyle O’Quinn's

Butler, 31, is currently preparing for the NBA 2020-21 season scheduled to start on December 22. The five-time NBA All-Star led the Heat to their first final appearance since 2014, though they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler is considered one of the league's most consistent performers and averaged 19.9 points last season.

Jimmy Butler girlfriend

His personal life has always been under wraps, though he and Kaitlin Nowak welcomed their daughter into the world last October. Yet, his relationship status is not confirmed.

Selena's personal life, on the other hand, has been discussed in the past. Her relationship with Justin Bieber was always under scrutiny and is being discussed till this date. Her last studio album, Rare, came out in January. However, the 28-year-old singer released a digital collection 'Selena x Votes' ahead of the 2020 US Election earlier this month.

Also read | Singer Selena Gomez reveals that a boyfriend is no where in her list of priorities: Selena Gomez boyfriend

(Image credits: Selena Gomez, Jimmy Butler Instagram)