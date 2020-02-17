Selena Gomez Reveals The Real Reason She Named Her Album 'Rare'

Selena Gomez’s Rare album debuted as No.1 as the new decade started and now Gomez recently in an interview revealed the reason she named her album Rare. Selena Gomez talked in detail about Rare during her highly anticipated appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Read on to know more details about Selena Gomez’s interview with Fallon.

Selena Gomez talks about 'Rare'

Selena Gomez did not leave any stone unturned when it came to the release of her Rare album. Her efforts did bear fruits as the album debuted on No.1 on the Billboard. Recently in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez talked about her album Rare.

Also read | Selena Gomez To Have A Song Dedicated To Her In The Weeknd's Latest Album?

While talking about the Rare album, Selena said that it was very important for her that each song, lyric or the production of the Rare album means something and holds some weight. Gomez during the interview with Jimmy Falloon also revealed which song from the Rare album is her favourite.

Selena Gomez revealed that Vulnerable is one of her favourite songs from the Rare album. While talking about the song Vulnerable said that through the song she was hoping she could be the voice for people who are facing some mental struggles in their relationships and friendships. Selena Gomez during the interview also revealed that she knew that the follow-up of 2015’s Revival will be titled Rare.

Also read | Selena Gomez's Beautiful Songs That Inspire Her Listeners

Selena added to this statement by saying that she feels like there is a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way and get things done in order to be successful. Gomez continued by stating that many girls out there are hurting themselves because they feel they do not fit in. Rare is a word that eliminates this need to ‘fit in’ because we are not meant to look like everyone else, said Selena. She concluded her explanation by stating that everybody is unique and hence they are rare.

Also read | Times When Selena Gomez Was Rumoured To Be Dating Fellow Music Artists

Also read | Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid Still On Good Terms After Their Instagram Feud

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.