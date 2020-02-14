Selena Gomez's Beautiful Songs That Inspire Her Listeners

Singer Selena Gomez has a huge fan following who appreciate her huge body of work. Most people feel that the lyrics of her songs have a universal appeal, that toches the right chords. Selena has also spoken to a number of news publishing houses about the meaning behind her music.

Her latest album, Rare, focuses on how the current generation faces huge problems for being a “rare” identity on social media. Other than Rare, Selena Gomez has released a number of songs that have truly inspired a number of people all over the globe. Here are some Selena Gomez songs that have inspired her listeners.

Selena Gomez songs

Spotlight

This song focuses on how individuals deal with issues of being alone. Selena tries to tell her fans that they are not alone and a number of other people are in the same situation. She tells the fans to remember that they matter and everyone is different.

When you feel like nothing, everybody's something You and your friend, everybody jump in Look at us now, everybody shout out Oh, in the spotlight No matter what you're outside, get in with your inside Open your eyes, you deserve a spotlight Don't be from them, everybody's something Oh oh, in the spotlight

Who Says

Selena tries to tell her fans that they can be whoever they want to. She tries to motivate them by reminding that one needs to believe in themselves in order to do whatever they want to. The Rare singer tries to make her listeners believe in themselves and not think about what people think about them.

Who says you're not star potential?

Who says you're not presidential?

Who says you can't be in movies?

Listen to me, listen to me

Who says you don't pass the test?

Who says you can't be the best?

Who said, who said?

Would you tell me who said that?

Yeah, who said?

