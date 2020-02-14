Selena Gomez To Have A Song Dedicated To Her In The Weeknd's Latest Album?

International pop star 'The Weeknd' has been in news for his much loved new songs like Blinding Lights. According to media reports, one of his upcoming songs will have the name of his previous love interest Selena Gomez. People have been wondering if it means that he will dedicate the song to her or is it just a title.

The Weeknd’s song for Selena

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, and Selena Gomez’s lost love is not a secret to anyone. The couple have been quite vocal about their love and differences. In November last year, The Weeknd had posted on his official Instagram handle a little preview of his upcoming album. According to a report by a leading news portal, one of the many names in that album list was called, “Like Selena”. It is being assumed that the song is dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, neither the singer nor anyone from the team has confirmed such a title or a song.

In the past, when The Weeknd released the song “My Dear Melancholy”, there were widespread speculations about the song hinting towards his relationship with pop star Selena Gomez. However, no direct references were made back then either. He reportedly also hinted that he was ready to donate a kidney to Selena when she was undergoing a transplant.

The Weeknd drops new album title

The Weeknd recently announced the title of his upcoming album on his official Instagram handle. The announcement has been made through a video which features a car in the night light. The fascinating video ends with the title, “After Hours”. Have a look at the announcement post here.

