Selena Gomez Gets Upgrade From Voice Artist To Executive Producer For Hotel Transylvania 4

Hotel Transylvania is a very popular American Sony Pictures animated movie series, that has fans eagerly waiting for its upcoming instalment. Selena Gomez lent her voice to the lead character in the three series of Hotel Transylvania, and will now be getting an upgraded position for the next (fourth) instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Read further ahead to know more.

Selena Gomez to get an upgrade for Hotel Transylvania 4

According to reports from Variety, Selena Gomez will not only voice Hotel Transylvania 4 as Dracula’s thoroughly modern daughter Mavis, but will also be serving as an executive producer of the movie. Hollywood actor, Adam Sandler has voiced the lead character of Dracula, who is the proprietor of a spooky hotel that serves as a haven for mythological monsters who cannot live openly among humans. The Hotel Transylvania franchise has generated over $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide, consisting all of three parts of the movie and a spinoff series that was released.

Hotel Transylvania 4 will be directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and is expected to hit the theatres on Aug. 6, 2021. For the movie, the series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has returned as a screenwriter and executive producer, along with Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone will also be serving as a producer for the movie.

Jennifer Kluska has previously worked as a story writer on many movies by Sony Pictures Animation that includes Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. She has recently directed the reboot DC Super Hero Girls for Warner Bros. Derek Drymon has worked on many animated movies and is best known for his work as a creative director for SpongeBob SquarePants, and as an executive producer for Adventure Time. He is also known for being a custom animation director for Illumination.

Selena Gomez was last seen on the screen in the HBO Max’s original television series, Selena+Chef. It was a quarantine cooking show where she will be putting her culinary skills to test with the help of different master chefs in each episode. Selena Gomez will be connected to different celebrity chefs through a video call and will follow their instructions to cook a different and delicious dish in every new episode.

