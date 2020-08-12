Selena Gomez Takes Up Cooking On 'Selena + Chef', Says 'have To Learn A Lot'

Singing sensation Selena Gomez has joined hands with HBO Max for a cooking TV show. The new series ‘Selena + Chef’ released on Thursday, August 13, 2020. In the show, the pop star features making an attempt to cook a delicious meal while being stuck at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Selena + Chef showcases how the singer receives cooking instructions from acclaimed master chefs

Selena Gomez’s new cooking show

Chicago Tribune reported that Selena Gomez took this as an opportunity to make something that could make her fan army smile. According to the outlet, she hopes her attempt makes people laugh because she looks like a fool in it. Selena Gomez also added that she loves cooking but doesn’t know how to do it all the time. Talking about her experience on the show, Selena said that having some of the best chefs in her kitchen was very humbling. According to her, she definitely discovered that 'she has a lot to learn'.

The executive producer of Aaron Saidman told the outlet that the show is special because Selena was on her own and had to fumble a lot to figure things out. He added that chopping an octopus was one of her most challenging endeavours. Aaron further said that the musician also had a tough time making a French omelette because she was just used to making it the American way.

About Selena + Chef

Selena + Chef sees her tackling cuisines of every variety while sharing valuable tricks and tips to the viewers. The chefs and the musician deal with everything from ingredients to smoking ovens together over a video call. Not only that but her new show will also highlight a food-related charity every episode to spread awareness. With her new show, Selena has followed the footsteps of comedian Amy Schumer who also released her own quarantine series ‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’.

However, Amy receives in-person cooking lessons from her husband, Chef Fischer. In Selena + Chef, the singer learns cooking from a group of rotating chefs. They include Tanya Holland, Angelo Sosa, Nyseha Arrington, Daniel Holzman and more.

(Promo Image Source: Selena Gomez Instagram & Still from 'Selena + Chef' promo)

