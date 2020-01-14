Selena Gomez Shows A Retro Look While Promoting New Album 'Rare'

Selena Gomez was not seen in the music industry for quite a while and fans longed for her comeback. It has been five years and the actor has finally released her much-awaited album, Rare.

Fans were excited and thrilled to finally get an album after so long from their favourite pop star.

Source: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez cuts a retro-chic look in cream turtleneck while promoting new album Rare

Recently for a promotional event in New York, the singer sported a cream-coloured retro turtle neck. She paired it with a set of vintage denim and burgundy boots. The singer tucked in the sweater in her high waisted flared jeans as she headed out. She also carried a matching caramel coloured handbag with looped strap.

Source: Selena Gomez Instagram

The pop star looked stunning as ever in the 60’s aesthetic with her long flip hairstyle along with her bangs and a ponytail. She completed her entire look with black winged eyeliner, pink lipstick and white nails. She stopped to sign a few autographs as she headed towards Nobu for a dinner.

Soon after which she was seen on Instagram apologising for her fans for playing her album songs many times. The singer mentioned that she will soon take down some videos and keep a few videos still there. She later urged her fans to listen to the whole album themselves by streaming it on various platforms.

Source: Selena Gomez Instagram

Instagram even introduced a new filter inspired by the launch of her new music video. The singer showed off the new filter to which she jammed along with her friends in her car. The Spring Breakers star later paired the track with a video of herself posing with Jimmy Fallon at a promo shoot for her appearance on his talk show.

