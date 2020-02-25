Selena Gomez's Most Streamed Tracks You Must Add To Your Playlist

Selena Gomez is one of the world's most popular celebrities. She is known for her melodious songs and their powerful lyrics. Some of her hit songs that have broken records are Come & Get It, Hands To Myself, Kill Em With Kindness and many more. Listed below are some of Selena Gomez's most-streamed tracks.

List of Selena Gomez's most-streamed tracks

1) Lose You to Love Me

Selena Gomez's latest song, Lose You to Love Me from her Rare album soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in November. Like always, Gomez has given her fans one of the most emotional tracks. The song has been widely streamed with 203 million-plus views and the video has captured hearts with the simplest of shots.

2) Taki Taki

This song is in collab with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B. The song has been highly streamed and has more than 540 million views. The song has won the hearts of young fans with its popular beat, lyrics, and video. The music video is directed by Colin Tilley.

3) We Don't Talk Anymore

This is another hit song of Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth. The song crossed 539 million and is considered one of the most popular songs of all time. The song's video and lyrics are extremely relatable and have touched the viewers's hearts.

4) Wolves

This is another famous song by Gomez and Marshmello. The song crossed 344 million and has been on the charts several times. It also holds a special place in the hearts of Gomez fans. The lyrics of the song are impressive and soul-soothing.

5) Come & Get It

This is another popular and quirky song by Selena Gomez. This song has crossed over 211 million and the song's video is very different compared to Gomez's other videos. This song has been written by Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, and Ester Dean.

