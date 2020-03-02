Selena Gomez's Funniest Scenes From 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, actor and popstar. She has appeared in multiple shows since a child and gained a huge fan following. She has worked in fun comic projects such as Spring Breakers, Barney and Friends, The Wizards of Waverly Place, etc. Take a look at some of the hilarious videos from her Wizards Of Waverly Place days.

Most funniest Selena Gomez scenes from Wizards Of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez has impressed the audience with her acting skills. She has impeccable comedy timing that has helped her a lot in her acting career. Fans loved her in the show Wizards Of Waverly Place because of her funny scenes and gags.

The Wizards of Waverly Place aired from the year 2007 to 2012. The show got a movie of the same name in the year 2009. The movie starred David Henrie, Selena Gomez, Jake T Austin, etc in the lead roles. Fans loved the movie and been waiting for a sequel for many years now.

Take a look at the following funny scenes here.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo is still very fresh in people's minds. Her funny scenes and anecdotes as seen in the videos above are proof that she was good with comedy. Selena Gomez Instagram handle is also flooded by her innumerable fans who love to stay updated with what the multitalented artist posts from time to time.

