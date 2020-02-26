Selena Gomez Or Ariana Grande: Who Has A Stronger Fan Base?

Out of several famous singers, a few that are loved across the globe are Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande. These stars are not only loved for their stunning performances and amazing voices but also some other factors, like their style. Here are a couple of facts about the singers that will help to know who has a devoted fan base:

Selena Gomez is one of the world's most loved celebrities. She is known for her amazing voice and melodious songs and their powerful lyrics. Her performance is on point and many fans love listening to her. There are several songs of Selena Gomez that gained immense attention and are among the most-streamed tracks.

Some of Selena Gomez's most-streamed tracks include Taki Taki, Lose You To Love Me, We Don't Talk Anymore, Wolves and Come & Get It. The song Taki Taki is in collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B. The song has more than 540 million viewership. This is followed by Lose You To Love Me with 203 million-plus views, We Don't Talk Anymore with 539 million views, Wolves with 344 million views and Come & Get It with 211 million views.

Talking about her recently released Rare that topped the Billboard, it became one of the most popular songs in just a span of a week. According to reports, Rare topped the Billboard 100 list with a record number of sales of about 112,000, in just a week after its release. Her Revival and Star Dance had previously bagged the top position in the year 2015 and 2013, respectively.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande has been in the public eye for over a decade now, thanks to her back-to-back albums, Sweetener and Thank u, next. She has always been riding high on the charts. She is considered to be one of the finest singers working today.

Fans love the star ever since they heard her voice and she now has a huge fan base of millions across the world and the number seems to be just growing. It is majorly due to her super hits like Focus, Problem and The Way. It is hard to know who has a better fan base as they both are excelling in their career with full vigour.

Some of her most viewed tracks include Side To Side, Problem, Break Free, Focus and no tears left to cry. The song Side To Side has over 1.5 billion views, followed by Problem with 1.2 billion views, Break free with over 1 billion views, Focus with 800 million views and no tears left to cry with 800 million views.

The two singers are also quite active on social media. They have a huge fan following base over Instagram. Selena and Ariana equally are responsive and generous towards their fans. With Selena Gomez having 169 million followers over the Instagram and Ariana Grande has 176 million followers, both the singers are equally great and deserving of the title.

