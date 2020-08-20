'Selling Sunset' Fame Davina & Maya Reply To Chrissy Teigen's Review Doubting Their Status

On August 19, American model-actor Chrissy Teigen reviewed Netflix's reality show Selling Sunset while raising doubt on the status of Davina Potratz and Maya Vander as realtors. In a recent interview with E! News, the Selling Sunset cast commented on Chrissy Teigen's remark. Maya Vander stated that such remarks helped her to gain more credibility, to which Davina Potratz agreed.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

READ | Did 'This Is Us' Actor Justin Hartley Cheat On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause?

Selling Sunset's Davina and Maya talk about Chrissy's tweet

Interestingly, Maya Vander said that she has been splitting her time between L.A. and Miami for the past three years; and, maybe that is the reason why Chrissy's real estate friends may not have heard of her. She mentioned that she sold a house on the same street where Chrissy and her husband John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago. Maya extended a hand of help and added that if the A-list couple is on the lookout for another property in Miami, she would help them.

Meanwhile, Davina Potratz explained her background and said it is largely in new development sales. Davina, who knows numerous agents, has sold deals for $9 million and up. The withSimplicity makeup founder shared that she is not offended by anything that Chrissy has said. Continuing further, Maya added that she is excited to watch the show again.

READ | 'Selling Sunset': About All Ups And Downs The Show's Actors Have Experienced

Elaborating further, Maya said that it was okay if Chrissy was not impressed with a few agents. Vander added that people make fun of the Selling Sunset cast. But they see it as a blessing as it means that they are watching their show, she added. While mentioning her seven-year-long experience in real estate for seven years, Maya asserted that not every day a realtor gets their own show. Adding more to Maya's remark, Devina concluded saying that they did the show predominantly for real estate marketing and that was the real intention behind the concept.

Selling Sunset cast & details

The series is a Netflix original reality show that revolves around the lives of a bunch of real estate agents, who are living in Los Angeles. It revolves around people of The Oppenheim Group and how they sell properties of affluent areas of Beverly Hills, Sunset Plaza, and the Valley to the rich and famous personalities. Along with Davina and Maya, the latest installment featured Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz and described as realtor associates.

READ | Selling Sunset Season 3: Did Davina Potratz Sell The $75 Million House?

Season 3 ended with Christine’s wedding. During the wedding, Chrishell stormed out because everyone was speculating about her highly publicised divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. Though the season 4 of the series is not yet confirmed, it is speculated that the fourth season will give more details about Chrishell’s split.

READ | Who Is 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Multi-millionaire Husband?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.