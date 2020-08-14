Selling Sunset Season 3: Did Davina Potratz Sell The $75 Million House?

Selling Sunset season 3 released on Netflix on August 7, 2020. While many of Selling Sunset’s fans are getting over the show, there is one burning question that remained unanswered throughout the season. The question which still needs an answer is Did Davina Potratz sell Adnan Sen’s $75 Million houses? Adnan Sen was introduced back in the second season of Selling Sunset and offered to sell his massive mansion.

Did Davina Potratz sell the house?

The viewers were introduced to Adnan Sen, a Turkish luxury property dealer in Season 2 of Selling Sunset. He spent almost four years building a mega-mansion on North Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. The mansion is set on an acre of land with 18,000 sq ft property. The house has 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms as well as 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the guest house.

Davina Potratz managed to bag the listing with just a few months to find a potential buyer and it was the biggest listing on The Oppenheim Group. The commission allotted to set the rake was a whopping amount of $1 million. Davina Potratz’s boss, Jason Oppenheim, doubted the listing and thought the price was too high.

Later, Davina Potratz decided to prove him wrong and use her contacts to sell the house. However, in the entire season 3, Davina Potratz could not sell the house. The latter also got a co-worker Christine Quinn to help her with the listing, but when the two got into a spat, Christine Quinn backed out. In the later episodes, Adnan Sen decided to bring down the pricing when the house wouldn’t sell and also started losing hope in Davina Potratz.

Source: The Oppenheim Group website

Davina Potratz has still not managed to sell the house, as it is still available on the website of The Oppenheim Group. During an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Davina Potratz spoke about selling Adnan Sen’s house which has a heavy price tag. She said that although her boss is not optimistic about the house, it’s listed on no.2 on his website and he seems to be very proud about that.

She also said that making a sale of that house is a great opportunity since it has almost $2 million commission. She also stated that after she learnt all the facts, she thought of giving it a try. Davina Potratz also mentioned that since they cannot find anyone to buy the house, now if anyone makes an offer of $50 million, Adnan Sen might consider taking it.

