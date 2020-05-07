Aditya Narayan Sings A Soulful Song At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, singer and host Aditya Narayan has been entertaining fans by constantly sharing some good news. Apart from his much-acclaimed recently released music video, the singer treated fans with something more. Aditya Narayan recently treated fans with soothing music sung by him and also challenged his fans to sing a song and share it online.

Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him singing a rendition of the famous song Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi’s Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. He also went on to give a quirky twist for his instrument, he opted for a steel bowl and a spoon. He can also be seen wearing an aqua blue t-shirt and a cap.

Along with the video, Aditya Narayan also went on to write, “Congratulating our spirit to fight coronavirus/ Covid-19 by staying at home. Let's stay motivated and create music while at home. #StayAtHome. Do you accept the challenge?” Check out the video below.

Seeing this video, fans went on praise the actor for his terrific voice and melody, some also went on to accept his challenge. The actor also went on to receive several likes on the video. Some of his fans wrote, “Multitalented boy = Aaditya Narayan,” “Challenge accepted,” “amazing voice,” and much more. Seeing the comments, it is very evident that fans are delighted to watch their favourite singer perform in any way possible. Check out a few comments from his fans.

Aditya's latest music video

Aditya Narayan recently released a much-acclaimed song, sung by himself titled 'Main Dooba Rahoon'. The song 'Main Dooba Rahoon' is produced by Tushar Joshi & Meghdeep Bose. The video of the music was helmed by Gaurav C. Bhat and written by Manoj Yadav. The video and the song were loved by fans and music lovers. The romantic song has been shot on beach location in the Maldives.

The story of the video begins with him entering a café and sees a beautiful woman sitting across the table and soon begins to imagine life with her and all the happy moments they spend on the beach. He later snaps out of his daydreaming and finds himself sitting in the café with the women across the table. Watch the video here.

