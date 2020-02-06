Union Budget
Sex Education: 10 Best Episodes Of The Hilarious Comedy According To IMDb Ratings

Television News

The comedy series, Sex Education starring the actors Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Mackey is an awesome one. Know what are its 10 best episodes

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sex Education

The most famous and successful British comedy series, Sex Education that is streamed on Netflix, has completed its two seasons. The comedy series starring actors like Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Mackey is an awesome one. The show has become a success in the eyes of the audience and critics alike. The story follows a teen boy who helps a rebellious girl that he is crushing on. She opens a sex advice clinic in his school. The series revolves around a group of school students who are trying to figure out the changes in their bodies and dive deep into sex education.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Netflix show Sex Education has been praised a lot for its acting, themes, dialogue, Lgbtq+ representation, and many more things that are worth watching in this series. The hilarious series, Sex Education has aired its two seasons in which there are eight episodes in all. To decide and come to a conclusion on which episode is the best in the Sex Education series, IMDB has rated it. So, take a look here at the ratings given to episodes on IMDb and ranking them based on it.

Sex Education: 10 Best Episodes, According to IMDb

 

Rating by IMDB

Episode number

Season of the episode 

9.1

Episode 7

Season 2

8.8

Episode 5

Season 1

8.7

Episode 7

Season 1

8.6

Episode 6

Season 2

8.4

Episode 3 and 8

Episode 3 and 4

Season 1 

Season 2

8.3

Episode 1

Season 2

8.2

Episode 4

Season 1

8.1

Episode 6

Episode 2

Season 1

Season 2

8.0

Episode 1 and 2 

Episode 5

Season 1

Season 2

7.6

Episode 8

Season 2

