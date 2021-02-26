Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie And Jacob Latimore To Star In 'Panopticon' By Andres Baiz

Panopticon is an upcoming thriller film directed by Andres Biaz, who has also helmed episodes of Netflix’s Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The project has got its lead actors in Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie, and Jacob Latimore. The film will be backed by AGC Studios.

Deadline has reported that The Fault in Our Stars fame Shailene Woodley, 8 Mile debutant Anthony Mackie, and actor-singer Jacob Latimore will appear together for the first time in Panopticon, helmed by filmmaker Andres Baiz. The thriller script is penned by Emily Jerome. Scott Free and ACG are producing the project, and the script will be sent to buyers for virtual Berlin. Noted filmmaker Ridley Scott will serve as executive producer. The movie is expected to begin its filming around June in New Mexico.

Also Read | Jamie Lee Curtis Signs 'Borderlands' Starring Cate Blanchett And Kevin Hart

Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie, and Jacob Latimore in Andres Baiz-Directed Thriller Panopticon

Panopticon will feature Shailene Woodley as Chase, an ambitious young Wall Street trader who seizes upon a hot investment opportunity in PCC Correctional, a private prison group racking up huge profits. She soon uncovers an operation rife with violence and malfeasance. Forced to choose between profiting from a gold mine career opportunity and doing the right thing, Chase teams up with a local prison guard (Anthony Mackie) to take on a culture of corrupt boardrooms, white supremacists, prison gangs, and crooked correctional officers, to break apart the system that’s made her a rising star.

Also Read | Sandra Bullock Boards 'Bullet Train'; Marks First Collab With Brad Pitt In This Thriller

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep & Timothee Chalamet Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast

Shailene Woodley has appeared in movies like The Descendants, The Spectacular Now, White Bird in a Blizzard, Snowden, The Divergent series, and others. Her television credits include Crossing Jordan, The O.C., The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Big Little Lies. Woodley’s upcoming projects are The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Fallout, and Misanthrope.

Anthony Mackie rose to worldwide fame with his appearance as Sam Wilson / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His big-screen works are Million Dollar Baby, Eagle Eye, The Hurt Locker, Notorious, Real Steel, Pain & Gain, and more. Mackie will soon be seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series from Marvel Studios.

Jacob Latimore has starred in movies like Vanishing on 7th Street, Ride Along, Collateral Beauty, Candy Jar, The Last Summer, and others. He was seen with Mackie in the period crime drama film Detroit. Latimore’s next is the untitled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Boards Spin Off ‘Furiosa' With Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Promo Image Source: shailenewoodley, anthonymackiee And jacoblatimore (txgphotography) Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.