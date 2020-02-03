Shakira's $20k Crystals To JLo's Outfit, Here's What Went To Making 'Super Bowl' Costumes

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the 2020 Super Bowl's stage by storm as the veteran singers performed some of the most iconic songs with cameos of J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme. Both JLo and Shakira stunned the audience in their custom-made ensembles and had a combined total of eight costume changes throughout their 14-minute-long performance.

Breaking down all of the blinged-out looks of Jlo and Shakira from the 2020 Super Bowl

It would be safe to say that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl performance stole the show on Sunday night as both the artists showed up in custom made haute couture designed by some of the most eminent designers including Versace and Peter Dundas, and Daniel Jacob.

Shakira commenced the performance in a custom-beaded and fringed, fiery red Peter Dundas two-piece. The Hips Don't Lie singer’s outfit was completed with a pair of bespoke, wedge boots adorned with 30,000 crystals. Her boots were made by artist Daniel Jacob who is also known as Dan Life. Those boots are estimated to cost around USD 20,000.

For JLo's first look, she opted for a black, biker-styled Atelier Versace suit that featured gold hardware. She began her portion of the show wearing a pink silk satin skirt enriched with heritage chains. The New York native rounded up the glam with a Swarovski crystals manicure and metallic silver fingerless gloves.

To finish the show, Jennifer and Shakira donned silver and gold, respectively. Shakira matched her gold crop top and jacket with metallic booty shorts and shoes, while Lopez sported a fringe leotard over her silver-and-nude one-piece.

