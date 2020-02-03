Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

J'Lo & Shakira Put Kids In Cages At Super Bowl Performance To Highlight US Border Crisis

other sports

Superbowl 2020 had Shakira and Jennifer Lopez blazing through Hard Rock Stadium in Miami wherein they made a subtle statement about the ongoing border crisis.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Superbowl

The Super Bowl 2020 had Shakira and Jennifer Lopez blazing through the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The halftime performances of the Latin stars featured a medley of hit songs including Waka Waka and Let’s Get Loud. Adding to the already superhit show was Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel, who joined Shakira to sing JLo's hit single Let's Get Loud.

Read: Patrick Mahomes Draws Comparison With Warriors Star Steph Curry After Super Bowl LIV Win

J'Lo & Shakira make a statement

The 10-minute performance also saw dark patches of the field illuminated by neon structures which had children caged inside. One by one all the cages lit up until it was time for Emme’s to open the door of her cage and sing through the empowering verses of her mom’s 2000 single. The 11-year-old was eventually joined by the children, all wearing white sweatshirts with rhinestone American flags emblazoned across the front. 

Read: Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Her On Stage At Super Bowl 2020

The statement that she and the rest of her performers sang from behind the bar did not go unnoticed by Netizens. Many users took to Twitter to laud the singers for bringing the crisis on the southern border to the limelight. 

Read: 'Rick And Morty' Trapped In A Pringles Ad For Superbowl Commercial

Read: World's Biggest Choco-nut Candy Bar Unveiled By Snickers, Will Feature In Superbowl LIV

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'