J'Lo & Shakira Put Kids In Cages At Super Bowl Performance To Highlight US Border Crisis

The Super Bowl 2020 had Shakira and Jennifer Lopez blazing through the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The halftime performances of the Latin stars featured a medley of hit songs including Waka Waka and Let’s Get Loud. Adding to the already superhit show was Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel, who joined Shakira to sing JLo's hit single Let's Get Loud.

J'Lo & Shakira make a statement

The 10-minute performance also saw dark patches of the field illuminated by neon structures which had children caged inside. One by one all the cages lit up until it was time for Emme’s to open the door of her cage and sing through the empowering verses of her mom’s 2000 single. The 11-year-old was eventually joined by the children, all wearing white sweatshirts with rhinestone American flags emblazoned across the front.

The statement that she and the rest of her performers sang from behind the bar did not go unnoticed by Netizens. Many users took to Twitter to laud the singers for bringing the crisis on the southern border to the limelight.

