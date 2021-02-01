Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu On Power Of Representation; Credits Black Panther Success

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu in the titular superhero role as he makes his MCU debut. Now the actor has given credit to Black Panther success for making his movie happen.

Also Read | 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Says He 'almost Cried' Wearing Superhero Suit For The First Time

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu credits Black Panther success for his Marvel film

In a recent interview with TIME, Simu Liu credited Black Panther for the making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as the latter would be the first MCU film lead by an Asian hero. He said that it was such a “great statement” of power to be in Hollywood and to say that they are in the industry and have always been there. The actor stated that they love watching movies that represent them, that represent their faces and their stories and their lives. Liu noted that without the success of Black Panther, he would not have a job today. He also credited superhit Crazy Rich Asians.

Talking ahead about representation, Simu Liu said that he can be someone he did not have as a kid, referring to being an Asian superhero. He mentioned that he loved comics and superheroes as a kid, but he really did not see himself represented in that space. The actor hopes that with Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, kids who are like him, who grew up similarly, can have that superhero to look up to. He asserted that it is the power of representation; seeing one's self on screen and feeling like they are a part of this world, which for Asian children who had grown up in the West has not always been the case.

Also Read | 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Is 'over The Moon' With Tatiana Maslany's Casting As She-Hulk

Also Read | Marvel's Shang-Chi Movie Wraps Filming, Simu Liu Shares Powerful Message

Black Panther, starring late Chadwick Boseman in the lead, was the first MCU solo film featuring multiple actors of color. Directed by Ryan Coogler, it turned out to be a massive success at the box office, grossing around $1 billion worldwide. It won several accolades and nominations.

Now, fans have high hopes from Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings as it is the first Marvel movie with an all Asian cast. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it has a screenplay from David Callaham. The cast includes Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and others. The shooting on the project has wrapped up, and it is in the post-production stage. The film is currently scheduled to release on July 9, 2021.

Also Read | Awkwafina Teases Her Mysterious MCU Role In 'Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.