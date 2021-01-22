'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Says He 'almost Cried' Wearing Superhero Suit For The First Time

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu in the titular superhero role making his debut in the MCU. Now the actor has revealed his feeling about wearing the costume for the first time.

Simu Liu’s Superhero Suit in Shang-Chi almost made him cried

In a recent interview with Toronto Life, Simu Liu was asked about a moment that stands out for him while filming Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. He said that it was the first time when he tried on Shang-Chi’s superhero suit. The actor mentioned that Marvel has never had an Asian lead, so it was such a “rare and impactful” moment, for him as an actor but also for people who look like him. He asserted that he nearly cried as he was so emotional with it. Liu added that then of course by the fifth day, he was like, ‘Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?’ he noted.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings started shooting in February 2020. But like many other projects, it was put on hold in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed production at the end of July into early August 2020. The movie completed shooting in October. It was filmed extensively in Australia and San Francisco. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by David Callaham.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast include Tony Leung as the Mandarin, along with Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and others in undisclosed roles. The movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer, Iron Man 3. The film was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, but has been pushed ahead several times. It is now set to hit the theatres on July 9, 2021. The movie will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Promo Image Source: billchenphoto Instagram

