Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Appear In Tell-all Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely break their silence on a number of matters in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. On Sunday, February 14, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple had announced their plans to quit being part of the Royal Family in January last year. The Oprah Winfrey interview will be titled Oprah with Megan and Harry which will be aired as a CBS Primetime special on March 7. Read on to know more about Prince Harry and wife Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah here!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in upcoming Oprah Winfrey Interview

On January 8 last year, Prince Harry and Suits actor Meghan Markle had announced their decision as a couple to retire from the duties of the Royal Family, much to the shock of the senior royals. According to CBS, Meghan Markle will come on air on the Oprah Winfrey show to largely discuss the arrival of their second child, who will be a brother to their first-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Markle will also talk in the interview about stepping into Royal life, motherhood, philanthropic work and about her life under immense public pressure, among many other tidbits in the couple's personal and public space. Later on, Meghan Markle and Oprah will then be joined by Prince Harry in the interview, as the Royal couple will speak about moving to the US and their aspirations for extending the Royal Family in the future.

Oprah's Magazine Instagram handle announced the news of the interview on Tuesday, February 16. The post was captioned, "It’s an interview you won’t want to miss. @oprah will be sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special. First, Lady O will speak with Meghan to discuss everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she’s handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two will be joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. Tap the link in our bio to find out when and where you can watch the interview. (It’s sooner than you think!)". Take a look at the update here!

Prince Harry and Megan Markle updates

The news of the Oprah Winfrey interview comes after Meghan Markle had a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, only days after she won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited after the newspaper leaked extracts of her letters she wrote to her father in August 2018. She revealed her miscarriage in November 2020 in a personal New York Times article stating she knew she was "going to lose" her second child as she held her first new-born.

In 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan held their first newborn son Archie amidst a celebration at Windsor Castle. Their second child is also expected to be raised away from the Royal Family. Their second child will also be eighth-in-line to the throne as well as being currently being a senior royal being born overseas.

