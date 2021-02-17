'RRR' Release: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer Seals A Massive Deal In Tamil Nadu

Director SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, RRR. RRR casts Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in the main lead. While the release date of the film was already announced it has now been reported that the makers of the highly anticipated film are busy closing deals for its premiere in multiple languages across the country.

Also Read | RRR Release Date Announced By Director SS Rajamouli, Film To Release On This Date

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

RRR seals a shocking deal in Tamil Nadu.

RRR release date is set for October 13, 2021. According to a report by Hans India, makers are planning for a grand release of RRR in Tamil Nadu. The portal revealed that Lyca Productions has sealed a significant distribution deal with the makers for the film's release in Tamil Nadu. RRR has reportedly been sold off at an amount of Rs 43 crore.

The film's teaser is expected to drop in May or June, this year. Directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion fame, RRR is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani and the cinematography is by K.K Senthil Kumar.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

More about the plot of the film

RRR's plot revolves around the fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by NTR Jr. RRR also casts Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani. The film will mark the first collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and it will be set in the 1920s pre-independence era.

Also Read | Ashley Judd 'weeps In Gratitude' After Surviving Near-death Injury, Details Rescue Moment

More about SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is known for directing popular and blockbuster South Indian films. He is best known for Magadheera, Eega and the Baahubali movie series. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. Rajamouli made his directorial debut with Student No.1 in 2001. He got popular after the success of Vikramarkudu in 2006. Rajamouli has garnered three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards: South, and five state Nandi Awards. In 2016, he was honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.



Image Credits: @RRRMovie Twitter

Also Read | Marvel Fans Remember Chadwick Boseman As 'Black Panther' Completes Three Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.