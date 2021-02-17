'Shotgun Wedding' Cast Adds Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden & Three Others

Shotgun Wedding is an upcoming romantic comedy film. Armie Hammer was to lead the movie with Jennifer Lopez. However, the former left the project following a controversy. He was replaced by Transformers star Josh Duhamel. Now, six more actors have joined the Shotgun Wedding cast.

Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arch Carden join Shotgun Wedding

Deadline has recently reported that four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will be joining Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the upcoming Lionsgate project. Shotgun Wedding cast is also joined by Cheech Marin, Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, and Alex Mallari. Lopez and Duhamel play the main characters of Grace and Tom, respectively in the film.

Lenny Kravitz will portray Sean, the globetrotting ex of Grace

Cheech Marin as Robert, Grace’s father

D’Arcy Carden will be seen as Harriet, Robert’s new wife

Selena Tan plays Marge, the head of the wedding resort

Desmin Borges is Ricky, the permanently whisky-buzzed and embarrassing childhood friend of Tom

Alex Mallari essays Dog-Face, a pirate

Lenny Kravitz is a popular artist who has won the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four years in a row from 1999 to 2002. Cheech Marin is a stand-up comedian, actor, and voice artist with notable work in movies like The Lion King, Spy Kids, Pinocchio, Cars, Coco, and more. D’Arcy Carden's credits include The Good Place, Barry, Let It Snow, Bombshell, and others. Selena Tan was seen in Crazy Rich Asians; Desmin Borges' recent work was Amazon's Utopia, and Alex Mallari has recently wrapped the Netflix film The Adam Project.

Shotgun Wedding follows Grace and Tom as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Jason Moore is directing the project while having a screenplay written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie, Legally Blonde) and Sonia Baga (Sex and the City, Aquarius) are also part of the cast. The filming is expected to commence later this month. It might release in late 2021 or early 2022.

