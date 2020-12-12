Shark Tank: Storytelling Robot Codi Bags A $500,000 Deal With Robert Herjavec, Fans React

Shark Tank contestants Pillar Learning had cracked a $500,000 with Robert Herjavec for their interactive kids’ robot Codi in the recent episode of Shark Tank. The robot is an interactive smart toy for kids with personalised age-appropriate content. After initially turning the idea down alike other sharks later Herjavec came back and cracked a deal with teh educational startup, and Twitterati can't stop talking about it. Read along to know more about Codi, the robot toy and check out the fan reactions.

Also Read: Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Shark Tank: Storytelling robot Codi bags a $500,000 deal

In the recent episode of Shark Tank on ABC Network that aired yesterday on December 11, 2020, the storytelling kids’ robot Codi was able to impress Shark Robert Herjavec and take for it a whopping $500,000 deal. The flagship product from Pillar Learning, the 8.5-inch tall toy is talented enough to tell stories, inculcate good routines and also be a fun DJ when your kids are in the mood to enjoy. The startup was found by Dayu Yang, Chris Oslebo and William Mock, and was able to grab quite a good amount of attention on the show.

The website describes it as, “Codi is a cute, smart toy that provides a fully curated audio experience with age-appropriate content. Did you know it is internet-connected to provide access to all new updates and recommendations? As a parent, you will have full transparency into your child's playtime, and you can have as little or as much control as you want”.

While their Instagram page reads, “Curated fun without a screen. Codi is an interactive smart toy with age-appropriate content personalized for your child!”. The toy initially did interest the sharks, but they eventually turned it down, only to everyone’s surprise Herjavec came back in and made a deal for it.

Also Read: Pan’s Mushroom Jerky From 'Shark Tank': What Makes It So Special?

Robert said to the three, "I believe in you guys," and offered them a $500,000 investment for a 25% stake. At first, they tried to negotiate the offer down to 20% but agreed to 25% soon after. Here is how fans on Twitter are reacting to this.

#sharktank Alexa for kids is Codi competition — robert patrick (@bobbymckinley33) December 12, 2020

Alexa would try to buy Codi out because it's smart #SharkTank — Iris Montgomery, MBA (@IrisMAgent) December 12, 2020

I like that you can talk to your child through #Codi that's Cool #SharkTank — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) December 12, 2020

Also Read: 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Also Read: New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.