Shark Tank Season 12: Jada Spices Pitches Plant Based Chicken Salt To Vegan Mark Cuban

Shark Tank is a well-known reality TV series in which budding entrepreneurs present their ideas and products to a panel of investors and convince them to invest in their company. The 12th season of the Shark Tank has been airing on ABC and recently, one of the teams came up with a unique product called chicken salt and they presented it to a vegan investor, Mark Cuban. Take a look at how the investors liked Jada Spices’ product of chicken salted on Shark Tank.

Jada Spices’ plant based chicken on Shark Tank

On Shark Tank season 12, two budding entrepreneurs named Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke came up with an idea to replace table salt with a much healthier alternative. Under the brand name Jada Spices, they both pitched for a plant based chicken salt and turmeric salt in a variety of flavours to the investors. During Jada Spices’ pitch for the plant based chicken salt, Maynard Okereke addressed billionaire Mark Cuban who recently turned vegetarian and asked him whether his vegan chilli recipe kept turning out bland in order to eat healthy dishes. Maynard later pitched their plant based chicken salt to him and suggested he throw some of it in his dishes. After their pitches for the Chicken and Turmeric salt, they sought investment of $250,000 in exchange for 20% equity.

The duo also talked about how they came up with this unique plant based chicken salt. One of them was an environmental engineer while another was a dermatologist before they came up with Jada Spices. The latter stated how his patients used to face difficulty in following his bland diets. He later stated how in Australia, his mother used to season food with chicken salt which was nowhere to be found in the USA. He later ordered some and came up with a healthier and vegan version of it with the help of his friend and partner. Khasha and Maynard had to spend sleepless nights in order to come up with a perfect chicken salt recipe. And that’s how they came with Chicken salt and Turmeric salt. They also stated how their product is not only the healthiest but also the most flavourful seasoning present in the market.

