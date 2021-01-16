Slice Of Sauce On 'Shark Tank': Upset Fans Call It 'disrespectful To Condiments'

Shark Tank is considered to be one of the unique reality television shows that have been running for a long time. The investors, who are also the ‘sharks’ that judge the show, have an eye for a potential sales pitch that can make it big in the market. Many contestants bring their products and ideas to the table and the judges lay down their views and opinions on them, before deciding whether to invest in them. However, some fans of the show have their own doubts regarding a product that was given a thumbs up by the judges recently. Here is what happened.

Fans express doubts against ‘Slice of Sauce’ in Shark Tank

All kinds of unique and smart products are brought in Shark Tank and depending upon the kind of product is brought on the table and the potential it has, it gets invested upon, if at all. The investors or ‘sharks’ in the show judges the product and formulate their opinions on it, only investing on the same if they get convinced by it. Quite recently, they had given a nod to a product called ‘Slice of Sauce’, which was seen to hold a good potential in sales and was flagged off by the judges.

It was given a nod for $200k on the condition that the sales numbers would match up to the investment, or the deal would be considered as ‘dead’. Even though the product was positively responded to by the judges, some fans have expressed their doubts on the product. They were concerned about the use of the ‘roll-up ketchup’ and whether it would be practical to use the ketchup with matching food items like French fries. Some even doubted whether the product was required at all in the first place.

How am I supposed to dip French fries into this roll up ketchup ? #SharkTank — Nana (@nbsweet19) January 16, 2021

Slice of sauce could be the worst idea I've ever heard of. Disrespectful to condiments worldwide. #SharkTank — warmapplepyz (@warmapplepyz) January 16, 2021

I'm not sure what the need is. If I'm at home or a restaurant, I can just use the bottle of ketchup. #SharkTank — Blackstarprivateye (@blackstar_pi) January 16, 2021

There have been a total of twelve seasons of Shark Tank till date. The show was picked up from the Japanese show Money Tigers, that began in 2001. Shark Tank has seen consistent growth in the ratings with a strong grip over their time slot. With a show that is watched by a large audience, parallel opinions are commonly shared on social media as well.

