Sharkboy And Lavagirl Confirm To Return As Parents In 'We Can Be Heroes' New Pics

We Can Be Heroes is an upcoming superhero film on Netflix. It is a stand-alone sequel to the 2005 released movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Now the makers have dropped the first images of Lavagirl and Sharkboy, and they will be parents.

Sharkboy and Lavagirl return as parents in We Can Be Heroes first images

A few hours ago, Netflix shared new pictures from We Can Be Heroes giving fans a first look at all-grown-up Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The superhero couple is now parents as they will have a daughter in the movie, reportedly named Guppy. The toddler will be played by Vivien Lyra Blair, who was seen as Girl in Netflix film Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock.

Taylor Dooley will return as Lavagirl, while J. J. Dashnaw will play Sharkboy. He will replace Twilight fame Taylor Lautner, who portrayed the character in the 2005 release movie. Fans are excited to see Doodley but are upset as the makers could not bring back Lautner. We Can Be Heroes will arrive on Netflix on January 1, 2021. Take a look at the newly released photos.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)



WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

We Can Be Heroes cast has Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ms. Granada, Christian Slater as Tech-No, and Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno. It also features Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, Brently Heilbron, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald, Brittany Perry-Russell and others. Earlier, the first looks from the movie were released by Netflix. The actors were seen in their characters, with a pinch of superhero action.

Robert Rodriguez's WE CAN BE HEROES, starring YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christian Slater, comes to Netflix globally January 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/KQWPED07ZN — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 12, 2020

We Can Be Heroes is written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. After their parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders, the children of Earth's superheroes team up and learn to work together to save their parents and the world. Netflix took over the distribution rights which were previously held by Dimension Films and Columbia Pictures. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

