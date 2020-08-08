Shawn Mendes Fans Slam "#shawnmendesisoverparty" Cancel Culture, Call It 'toxic'

Shawn Mendes recently faced backlash after certain tweets and posts of the singer resurfaced on the internet. It was alleged that the singer made derogatory racist comments by using certain words that are looked down on as offensive. The post was deleted and Shawn Mendes issued an apology stating the reasons for his harsh and insensitive behaviour. The tweets were made when the singer was 15 and so after the apology, people decided to move past it.

The apology statement by Shawn Mendes was made last year on Instagram stories. According to a report by E!, the singer happened to use the “N” word and pass racial remarks. Thus during a QnA session on Instagram, a fan asked him to address the issue after which Shawn Mendes immediately apologized last year, according to a news portal.

Shawn Mendes fans back him amid allegations before his birthday

The tweet was taken down by Twitter and the matter seemed to come to a close back then. All of this was expected to be resolved last year when Shawn Mendes publically apologised for his actions stating that he himself found all his remarks to be insensitive. He also further stated that he supported equality and inclusivity. However, recently, Twitter began trending with the hashtag “Shawn Mendes is over party”. Certain groups were yet to be convinced of Shawn’s apology and thus hit back at the singer with the hashtag, according to a news portal.

Can we not cancel @ShawnMendes the day before his birthday? Cancel culture is toxic as hell. If you want to have an actual constructive conversation I’m here for it but this nonsense does nothing. Everyone calm down & let the man enjoy his birthday #shawnmendesisoverparty — Dani Alexandria (@DaniAlexMusic) August 8, 2020

HE MADE THE COMMENT WHEN HE WAS LITERALLY 15 AND HAS BEEN FIGHTING FOR EQUALITY EVER SINCE. Y'ALL ARE SO IMMATURE AND TOXIC. SERIOUSLY, I AM SO SICK OF THIS GENERATION AND PEOPLE HAVE THIS ENERGY TO SPEW HATE AMIDST THIS BLEAK MOMENT WE ARE FACING? WTF. #shawnmendesisoverparty — VINCENCIO 👉🏻🙄 (@TheVincentSpace) August 8, 2020

So I'm confused here, Shawn Mendes is being cancelled (again) for comments he made when he was 15 in spite of the fact that he apologized last year and has been fighting for equality?I'm not even a fan but this is why people say cancel culture is toxic lul #shawnmendesisoverparty — Tenshi (@TenshiNagae) August 8, 2020

The hangtag eventually got trending and people began to notice it as fast as they could. Fans of Shawn Mendes called out the cancel culture and expressed that there was no need for people to drag an issue that was already resolved. People even went on to call the hashtag toxic and called out people for not giving the singer a chance to change in the first place. Several tweets since then were posted a day before his birthday. Many fans even extended their support to the singer and specified that Shawn Mendes had cleared it out and apologised for the comments last year itself.

