Justin Bieber's Jams With Shawn Mendes & Tori Kelly, Fans Demand A Collab On Insta; Watch

A brand new collaboration between Canadian singers Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber might be on the way. The music manager and producer teased about this dream collaboration in his latest Instagram post. Apart from Mendes and Bieber, singer Tori Kelly might also feature on the track.

Shawn Mendes to collab with Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly?

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put a complete stop on production in the global entertainment industry. Many artists and music producers had to delay their new music and cancel their world tours. Amidst this pandemic, many celebrities are posting throwbacks on social media and keeping their fans entertained.

But music producer and manager Scooter Braun’s latest throwback post on Instagram has sent many music lovers into a complete frenzy. Braun took to Instagram and shared a video of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Tori Kelly jamming together. In these series of videos, Shawn Mendes is playing the piano, while Justin Bieber is singing and humming. Tori Kelly is simply observing this dream team enjoying themselves.

Scooter Braun’s caption is adding some more fuel to the rumour of this collab. He wrote, “I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness”. Check out Scooter Braun’s Instagram video of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Tori Kelly jamming with a piano.

The moment Scooter Braun uploaded these videos, the comment section was flooded with fans wanting Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber to collab. One fan even asked whether this collab was dropping early December or January next year. While another fan thanked Scooter Braun for sharing these videos on Instagram. Take a look at all of these comments below.

But this is not the first time fans have urged for Shawn and Justin to collab. Many of them have been demanding this collab it since both artists are Canadians and produce pop music. Interestingly, Shawn Mendes’ last track was Senorita, where he collaborated with girlfriend Camilla Cabello.

Whereas Justin Bieber’s last collaboration was with singer Ariana Grande for the song Stuck With U. Since both the artists have shown their liking towards collaboration several times, this team’s song does not seem like a distant dream.

