Shawn Mendes Gets Sweet Response From Mariah Carey, Expresses He Is Grateful To Her

American songstress Mariah Carey expressed feeling grateful for a lot of things, including some 'old Shawn Mendes songs'. Yesterday morning, Mariah re-created Shawn's original picture from day-before-yesterday, wherein the latter is seen shirtless, basking in the sun with his arms out after a sunny jog and revealed being grateful to 'old Mariah Carey's songs'. Thus, Mimi too decided to respond to the Mercy crooner by spreading out her arms in a similar picture and tweaked Shawn's caption, a little.

Also Read | Are Shawn Mendes And Ladylove Camila Cabello Already Engaged?

Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey get into a fun banter on Instagram

On January 27, 2021, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took over social media with a shirtless picture of himself on a bright sunny day, as he closed his eyes and embraced the warmth with his arms wide open. Sharing the selfie on his Instagram handle, Shawn wrote, "Grateful! The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!". In no time, his picture caught the attention of millions of fans as well as his singer pals like Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Ashe and John Ryan to name a few.

While Charlie asked him, "Which Mariah song in particular?", Sam commented on his post suggesting, "'Always be my baby’ @mariahcarey". In a day, the singer-songwriter's IG post garnered over a whopping 4.3 million likes and more than 31k comments.

Check out Shawn Mendes' Instagram post below:

Also Read | Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Planning Their Engagement In 2021? Know Here

Later, yesterday, i.e. January 28, the Vision of Love hitmaker decided to give Shawn a response, but in a rather unique way. Thus, Mariah too posted a selfie of herself on Instagram wherein she is seen recreating the 22-year-old's pose with her arms spread out in a black sweatshirt and her million-dollar smile. Sharing the picture with a similar caption on her Instagram and Twitter handles, the 50-year-old wrote, "Grateful! The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Take a look at Mariah Carey's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Drops Eye-catchy Comment On Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Video

The Stitches singer had a good laugh when he came across Mariah's tweet on the micro-blogging platform. He re-tweeted her photograph along with a laughing emoji and a couple of red-heart emojis. Take a look:

Also Read | Sam Smith Accepts Shawn Mendes' Apology Note, Says "We Are All Growing"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.