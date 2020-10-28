Shawn Mendes Posts Cozy Picture With His 'Reina' Camila, Her Response Is Adorable

Actor Shawn Mendes shared a loved-up picture with Camila Cabello on his Instagram as he calls her ‘Reina’. Camila has an equally adorable reply to the picture, and their fans and friends are in ‘awe’ of the couple. Take a look at the post.

Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Post

Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram on October 27, as he uploaded a picture with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The singer sat on their kitchen platform Camila leaned on him and the two held hands. The charming picture was accompanied by the single word caption ‘Reina’ which translates to Queen in Spanish. As fans and friends adored the couple in the comments, Camila commented ‘Mi Rey’ which translates to My King. Have a look at the comments.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The couple has been dating since July 2019, which is around the time their song Senorita was released. This led to the controversy that the two are pretending to date just for publicity reasons for the song. However, the Canadian singer denied such claims and the two have been going strong for over a year now.

Shawn Mendes’ Career

Mendes started his career in the year 2014; his first release was the self-named extended play called Shawn Mended EP which released in July 2014. Further, he did his debut album called Handwritten which released in April 2015 and was followed by a Handwritten Revisited version which had 4 new songs and added live sessions in November 2015. From then, he went on to appear as a featured artist on the Vamps' song Oh Cecilia and also contributed a song called Believe to the Descendants' soundtrack.

Shawn has since released two more studio albums that are: Illuminate in the year 2016 and Shawn Mendes in the year 2018. His next album called Wonder is all set to release on December 4, 2020. The singer-songwriter also released two live albums titled, Live at Madison Square Garden, and MTV Unplugged in the years 2016 and 2017 respectively; out of which the former includes the cover version to Plain White T’s song Hey There Delilah. Two of Shawn’s latest tracks are the single If I Can’t Have You and the duet Senorita.

