Shawn Mendes Reveals Every Song He's Ever Penned Has Been About Ladylove Camila Cabello

The trailer of Netflix's Shawn Mendes documentary titled In Wonder was released on YouTube yesterday. In Wonder on Netflix will give fans a sneak-peek into the behind-the-scenes of the songster's life and his rise in the music industry. Along with shedding light on his profeperssional life, the documentary will also spill the beans about his sonal life, especially his relationship with Camila Cabelo.

Camila has been Shawn's muse way before they started dating

On October 21, 2020, Shawn Mendes' documentary In Wonder's trailer was dropped by Netflix on their YouTube channel. In the trailer of the Netflix Original documentary, Shawn reveals that it isn't a story of a famous musician, but a story of a guy growing up. The 2-minutes-long trailer of the upcoming documentary comprises BTS moments from several tours of the Canadian singer-songwriter and also consists of exclusive details about the 22-year-old, right from his childhood to becoming a global pop icon.

However, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has been one of the most-talked-about aspects of the Netflix documentary. Towards the end of In Wonder's trailer, glimpses of several on-stage mushy moments between the love birds have also been shared by the streamer. Along with BTS of the celebrity couple's tour together, the documentary will also shed light on their camaraderie, as shown in the trailer.

One of the highlights of the trailer was when Shawn spoke about his ladylove being his muse way before they even started dating. The songster made a huge revelation as he stated that every song he's written has been about Camila Cabello. The Mercy crooner is heard saying, "My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They have always been about you'". At the end of the trailer, which released on Tuesday, Shawn added, "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' and I'm like, 'They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote.'"

Watch the trailer of In Wonder on Netflix below:

About In Wonder, the documentary will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 23, 2020, ahead of Shawn Mendes' upcoming album. Meanwhile, Shawn's highly-anticipated fourth studio album will be released the following month, on December 4, 2020.

