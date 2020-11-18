Shawn Mendes Recalls How His Mental Health Was Adversely Affecting His Relationship

Shawn Mendes recently talked about all the ups and downs he faced in his relationship with singer Camila Cabello, in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. The singer also talked about how he 'was on the verge of ruining' his relationship, but was able to save it in just the nick of time. Read ahead to know what the singer said and more about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship.

Shawn Mendes' mental health

Shawn Mendes started his interview by revealing that he always thought he was a sensitive person and was very open to people. But, he recently realised that he was not as open as he thought he was. The singer elaborated that he went through a month where he 'could not really even communicate with' Camila as he was 'struggling with anxiety' and did not want his girlfriend to see him as weak.

He further added that he 'was on the verge of ruining' his relationship and had to finally accept what he was going through. He then added that he told- ‘Listen, I am struggling here. It is hard for me to even say this to you', to his girlfriend. Shawn finally mentioned that this is how his relationship was saved. He also added that it was bravery. "That's bravery. That's strength", said the singer.

Shawn Mendes then mentioned that one 'cannot be the best version of a son or a brother or a boyfriend or a friend to anybody' if one is not watching out for themselves. He added that people must always be checking in their heart and see what they want.

Shawn finally added that he was happy to be in love. He added - "It really allows you to be like, ‘Okay, well, if I am going to do this, I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it". Shawn Mendes' girlfriend and he are doing very well now.

