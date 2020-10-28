Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantine Life With Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes recently appeared on a popular reality TV show named The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in which he talked about how his quarantine days had been. Shawn Mendes also shared some information about his new album. Let’s take a look at what Shawn shared on the show.

Shawn and Camila's quarantine days

Shawn Mendes was recently seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where the host asked him where he was. Shawn responded that he was at his girlfriend’s house in Miami. He was later asked whether he had been staying with his girlfriend's family during the quarantine. Shawn replied that it was funny as when he reached his girlfriend’s place, his album was in the beginning phase and he was in a full panic state. He also mentioned how the pandemic situation made him feel that he might never be able to make music again and it will all be impossible.

Later, he shared details about his daily routine in quarantine with Camila Cabello and said that it all became casual as they began cooking eggs in the morning, doing laundry, and taking their dogs for a walk. He also shared how things became nice when one got to have coffee in the same cup every day as he had always been staying in hotels for his shows and concerts and hardly got a chance to live a normal life at home. Shawn Mendes also added that these things might sound normal to everyone else, it was pretty abnormal for him as he’d never been in a similar situation.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn had recently shared an adorable moment with his fans on social media. He posted a cute candid picture of himself with girlfriend Camila. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing comfy clothes at home. He can be seen sitting on the kitchen platform while Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend can be seen leaning over him with love. Shawn captioned the post with ‘Reina’ which means Queen in the Spanish language. His fans praised their picture and called the couple cute and adorable.

